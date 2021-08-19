iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 98,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,329,922 shares.The stock last traded at $446.63 and had previously closed at $449.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,089,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

