iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.79. 4,802,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $449.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

