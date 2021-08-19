iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,839. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

