iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.02. 3,421,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,949. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

