iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,662. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

