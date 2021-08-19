iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 55,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 536,240 shares.The stock last traded at $82.89 and had previously closed at $83.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

