iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

