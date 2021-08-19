Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 65,634.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 248,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 280.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 175,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 67,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,408,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.