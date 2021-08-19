Islay Capital Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 541,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

