Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,090 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 57,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,003. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

