Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF makes up 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 621.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 286.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,398. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94.

