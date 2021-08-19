Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth $41,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 156,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,291. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -113.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

