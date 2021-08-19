Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Major Shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp Buys 142,500 Shares

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 2,100 shares of Italk stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,857.00.

Italk stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32. Italk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,418,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TALK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

