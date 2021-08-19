J Daniel Plants Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00.
CUTR opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $859.78 million, a P/E ratio of 133.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $60.35.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
