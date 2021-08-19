J Daniel Plants Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00.

CUTR opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $859.78 million, a P/E ratio of 133.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

