James H. Black Sells 2,909 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) SVP James H. Black sold 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $24,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,129. The company has a market cap of $992.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 312,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,220,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

