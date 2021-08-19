Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Jamf alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

BATS:JAMF opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $718,888.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,258.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Jamf by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Jamf by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jamf (JAMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.