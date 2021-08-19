JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 246,100 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 578,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:JAN opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57. JanOne has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.42%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of JanOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $220,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

