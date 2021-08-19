Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CS Disco’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAW. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $50.54 on Monday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.