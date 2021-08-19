Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

HNGR opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $852.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

