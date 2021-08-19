Jefferies Financial Group Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $165.78 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

