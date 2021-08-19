Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prudential plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prudential in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $92,783,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.25%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

