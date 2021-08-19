Jennifer N. Pritzker Acquires 1,077 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $13,990.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jennifer N. Pritzker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $14,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

