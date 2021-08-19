Jian Xie Sells 1,223 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jian Xie sold 647 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00.

Shares of FLGT opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $364,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

