JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PYCR opened at $36.16 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

