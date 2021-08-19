Jobchain Market Capitalization Achieves $7.64 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $7,739.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00862323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047313 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

