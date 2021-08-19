John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.79. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

