John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 31.0% in July

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BTO traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

