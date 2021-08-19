John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:HTD traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 99,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,575,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,855,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

