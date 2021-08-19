John J. Haines Sells 3,304 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.82. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

