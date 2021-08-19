Jonathan Alspaugh Acquires 9,780 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Alspaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00.

Shares of AGLE opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

