Jonathan Segal Sells 5,403 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $123,337.52.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.