JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM opened at $155.58 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37. The firm has a market cap of $464.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

