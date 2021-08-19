JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.37. The firm has a market cap of $459.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

