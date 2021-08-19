Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

JNPR opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

