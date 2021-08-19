Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

KLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of KLTR opened at $12.02 on Monday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

