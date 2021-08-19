Karilee A. Durham Sells 4,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SWKS opened at $175.25 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

