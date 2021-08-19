Karura (KAR) Price Reaches $8.58 on Exchanges

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Karura has a total market cap of $74.04 million and $5.34 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can now be bought for $8.58 or 0.00018204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00150947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,151.76 or 1.00021150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00911166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.23 or 0.06656998 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

