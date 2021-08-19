Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 14.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 113,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,225. The firm has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

