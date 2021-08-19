Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.