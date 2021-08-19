Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,024. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01.

