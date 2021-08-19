Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,657. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85.

