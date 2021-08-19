Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $140.33 or 0.00306664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $28.07 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00840780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

