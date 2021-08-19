KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $185.32 or 0.00398031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $114.46 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00860500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00105998 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,626 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

