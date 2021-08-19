Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.

KMR stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Wednesday. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.69 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 433.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £468.57 million and a P/E ratio of 39.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

