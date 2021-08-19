Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 60,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $2,233,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $2,306,120.82.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUR. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 47.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.