Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYAY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. 6,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $153.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

