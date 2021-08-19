Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 174 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

NYSE PPG opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

