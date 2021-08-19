Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,402 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.37% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

