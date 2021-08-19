Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,014 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.09. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

