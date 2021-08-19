Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 56,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

NYSE:DE opened at $371.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.91. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $189.38 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

